Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This trade represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,202,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

