Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,745,855 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Barclays lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

