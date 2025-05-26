Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.91 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 508.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of UFP Technologies worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 156,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 target price on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $234.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.26 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

