Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 349,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

