Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,587 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $169.07 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Wall Street Zen downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

