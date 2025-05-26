Royal Bank of Canada Buys 19,411 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $92.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.