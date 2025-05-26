Royal Bank of Canada Buys 15,263 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

