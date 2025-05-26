Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 66,078 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

