Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Receives $28.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELY. Barclays lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $281,597.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,014,884 shares of company stock worth $274,801,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after buying an additional 306,099 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,151 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

