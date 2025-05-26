ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,831 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $953.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Zook acquired 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $148,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,932. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,289.94. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $512,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

