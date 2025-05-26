ProShare Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

