ProShare Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OSW opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

