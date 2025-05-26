ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,093.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Bruker Stock Down 2.3%

Bruker stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

