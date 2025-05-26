Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Today – May 23rd

American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating air transportation services, such as passenger and cargo flights. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional ownership stake in the airline, along with potential dividends and voting rights. Their performance is often sensitive to factors like fuel prices, travel demand, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 23,659,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,229,676. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.07. 1,539,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,815. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,315. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.31. The stock had a trading volume of 585,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.32 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $255.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

