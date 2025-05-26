Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NIC opened at $122.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,910.44. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,667 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.