Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EFSC opened at $52.58 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $603,790 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

