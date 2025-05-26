Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

PBI stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,244 shares of company stock worth $6,607,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

