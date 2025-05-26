NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.