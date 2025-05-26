Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 277,169 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,169 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 532,110 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 396,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIHL opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIHL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

