Millennium Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

