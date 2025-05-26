Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Medpace worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $294.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.