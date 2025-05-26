Man Group plc Sells 299 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Belden were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Belden Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BDC opened at $106.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,724 shares of company stock worth $720,651. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

