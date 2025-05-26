Man Group plc Sells 18,862 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.6%

WRBY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

