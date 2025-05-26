Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

FIHL stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIHL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

