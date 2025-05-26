Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 955 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of USPH stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

