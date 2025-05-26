Kian Fatt Chong Sells 6,410 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

