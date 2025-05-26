Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $1,428,733.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,538. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

