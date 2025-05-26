Fullcircle Wealth LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 634,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,492 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.