First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $281.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $281,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,514,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,429,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,072 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 634,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

