Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

