Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 23rd

GameStop, Alibaba Group, Autodesk, Walt Disney, Target, SEA, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize media and leisure content—such as films, television shows, music, video games and live events. Their performance is tied to consumer demand for entertainment, measured by box-office receipts, streaming subscriptions, gaming revenues and related metrics. Investors in these stocks bet on a company’s ability to produce hit content and capitalize on intellectual property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,121. GameStop has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.02 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,174,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.66. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.13. 3,453,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.56. 3,984,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SEA stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,994. SEA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

