Ellevest Inc. Sells 4,245 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

