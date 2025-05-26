Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – May 24th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Carter’s are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online, from large platforms like Amazon and Alibaba to specialized niche retailers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based shopping, with performance driven by factors such as website traffic, digital marketing effectiveness, logistics efficiency and changing consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,837,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,905,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.67. 6,723,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,072.20. 127,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,012.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,064.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. 1,619,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,642. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.58. 531,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.38. 1,389,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Featured Stories