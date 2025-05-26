Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

