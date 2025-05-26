Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83,625 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC now owns 300,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 658,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,539,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, FACT Capital LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 152,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.