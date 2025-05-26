Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 446,202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $179,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC now owns 300,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 658,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,539,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Finally, FACT Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 152,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

