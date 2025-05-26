Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,373,869.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $1,373,869.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,310,053.50. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

