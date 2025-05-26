5,030 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

