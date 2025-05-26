22,935 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Appian Stock Down 2.3%

APPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,350,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,384,096.66. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 795,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.