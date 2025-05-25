UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 323.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $234.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

