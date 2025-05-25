TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

