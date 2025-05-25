Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,226,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 788,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,343,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

