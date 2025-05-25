Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Power Integrations by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

