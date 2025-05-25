Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BAP opened at $204.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $210.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.