Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $232.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $146.62 and a 52 week high of $233.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $4.3222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

