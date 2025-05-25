Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

