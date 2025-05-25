Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.