Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,351 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,447,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 240,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

