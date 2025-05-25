ProShare Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

