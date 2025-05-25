ProShare Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,482 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

